Sinner into Melbourne round two as opponent retires hurt

Jannik Sinner strolled into the second round of the Australian Open on Tuesday when his opponent retired with the two-time defending champion in full control.

The Italian second seed led 6-2, 6-1 when France’s Hugo Gaston called it quits with an apparent injury after 68 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

Sinner faces Australian qualifier James Duckworth or Dino Prizmic of Croatia next.

“I saw that he was not serving at pace. It’s not the way you want to win the match, but he’s such a talented player,” said Sinner.

“So I knew from the beginning that I had to play a very high level and was trying to be as aggressive as possible, which I’ve done.

“I’m very happy to be back here, it’s a very special place for me.”

Sinner had made a sticky start, falling 40-0 down on his serve in the first game of the match, before rattling off three aces to hold.

It was about the only blip as the 24-year-old quickly found his devastating range to assert his authority over the 93rd-ranked Frenchman.

Sinner, who comfortably defeated Alexander Zverev in the final 12 months ago, raced to the first set in 37 minutes.

The 25-year-old Gaston had brief treatment between sets from the trainer and when they resumed Sinner tightened his grip on the contest.

Sinner romped through the second set and Gaston shook hands.

Should he win three titles in a row in Melbourne, Sinner would join Novak Djokovic as the only men in the Open era to do so.

Bencic makes light work of Boulter

In-form Belinda Bencic swatted aside an erratic Katie Boulter for the loss of five games on Tuesday to fire a warning shot at the Australian Open.

Tenth seed Belinda Bencic swatted aside Britain’s Katie Boulter at the Australian Open.

Switzerland’s Bencic, back in the top 10 for the first time since having a baby, was emphatic in winning the first set 6-0 in just 26 minutes on Margaret Court Arena.

The Briton made her work harder in the second set before the 10th seed came home 7-5.

The 28-year-old Bencic arrived in Melbourne on the back of winning all five singles matches at the mixed teams United Cup, including victories over world number two Iga Swiatek and seventh-ranked Jasmine Paolini.

It earned Bencic the event’s most valuable player award and propelled her inside the world’s top 10, somewhere she has not been since giving birth to daughter Bella in April 2024.

“It helped so much to start the season well,” she said.

“I feel so comfortable here in Australia. The energy is great.

“I’m really trying to play the Australian Open for Team Switzerland,” she added, referencing the vibe she felt playing for her country at the United Cup.

Bencic broke Boulter immediately and consolidated to love before breaking again to take firm control at the onset.

An out-of-sorts Boulter won just four points across the opening three games and it didn’t get any better, with Bencic racing through the opening set.

Boulter, with fiance Alex De Minaur watching courtside, was a different player in the second set, finally finding some traction to hold serve in the opening game.

Broken again in game seven, Boulter bounced back immediately to make a match of it. But Bencic kept coming and ultimately was just too good.

Bencic was ranked 421 at the start of the 2025 season, but making the last 16 at the Australian Open a year ago convinced her she could return to the upper echelons of tennis.

Titles in Abu Dhabi and Tokyo saw her race back up the rankings.