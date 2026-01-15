Sinner on semi-final collision course with Djokovic

Jannik Sinner was drawn on Thursday against France’s Hugo Gaston to start his Australian Open defence and is on a collision course to meet 10-time champion Novak Djokovic in a blockbuster semi-final.

World number one Carlos Alcaraz opens against home hope Adam Walton in his bid for a career Grand Slam and first Melbourne Park title.

The Spanish superstar is on the same side of the draw as last year’s beaten finalist Alexander Zverev and is scheduled to meet him in the last four.

Italy’s Sinner saw off Germany’s Zverev in straight sets in last year’s final and went on to add the Wimbledon and ATP Finals crowns to his growing collection.

If the 24-year-old makes it three in a row he would join Djokovic as the only men in the Open era to do so.

The Serbian great is aiming for a record 25th major title and will meet 71st-ranked Spaniard Pedro Martinez first up.

“The draw is very difficult, it doesn’t matter who you play,” said Sinner at the draw ceremony.

“We are the best players in the world and the way is very, very long and very far. We will go day-by-day.”

World number three Zverev faces big-serving Gabriel Diallo in round one while sixth seed Alex de Minaur has a tough encounter against former number six and 2022 semi-finalist Matteo Berrettini of Italy.

In the women’s draw, American defending champion Madison Keys will take on Ukraine’s Oleksandra Oliynykova while world number one Aryna Sabalenka kicks off against French wildcard Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah.

Keys stunned then title-holder Sabalenka 12 months ago in a classic three-set final to win her first major title aged 29.

But she failed to kick on from there, not winning another tournament all year, and Keys, the world number nine, will have a target on her back as champion.

Sabalenka and world number three Coco Gauff are on the same side of the draw and will meet in the semi-finals if they make it that far.

Gauff gets under way against Uzbekistan’s Kamilla Rakhimova and could meet veteran Venus Williams, handed a wildcard aged 45, in the second round.

Second seed and six-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek will play a yet to be determined qualifier in round one and could meet fourth seed Amanda Anisimova in the final four.

Swiatek has won the French Open, US Open and Wimbledon but is yet to go past the semi-finals in Melbourne.