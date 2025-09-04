Sinner tames Musetti to march into US Open semis

Reigning champion Jannik Sinner sailed into the US Open semi-finals on Wednesday with a straight-sets win over 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti.

World number one Sinner swept aside Musetti 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 in the first all-Italian men’s quarter-final in Grand Slam history.

“We have to take the friendship away for the match and when we shake hands everything is fine again,” said Sinner, who is 16-0 against Italian players.

“It was a great performance, very solid. I started the match very well.”

He advances to a semi-final against Canadian 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

“Every player who is in the semis of a Grand Slam can say they’re playing their best tennis,” added Sinner.

Read More: Djokovic sets up crunch US Open semifinal against Alcaraz

Auger-Aliassime has won two of three previous meetings but Sinner thrashed him for the loss of just two games in Cincinnati last month.

The 24-year-old Sinner also tied Nicola Pietrangeli for the most Grand Slams win by an Italian man with his 86th victory.

Sinner is aiming to become the first man to successfully defend the US Open crown since Roger Federer won the last of five consecutive titles in 2008.

He has won the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles this season but lost to Carlos Alcaraz in an epic five-set battle in the French Open final.

Friday night in the big town going to be next-level. pic.twitter.com/5xSblCGzHs — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 4, 2025

Sinner sprang out of the blocks and nabbed the first five games against Musetti, bagging the first set in 27 minutes.

The second set was much closer with a single break chance for both players before Musetti surrendered his serve with a double fault at 4-all.

Sinner pounced for a two-set lead and broke again to begin the third set.

Musetti had his opportunities with four break points the next game and another two with Sinner serving at 3-2, but he couldn’t find a way through his rival’s defence.

Sinner broke again and wrapped up a commanding win, his 26th in a row at majors played on hard courts.