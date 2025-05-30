Fans excited as Sinners 2 appears on ‘in-development’ list

A new report suggests that Sinners 2 might be in development, although nothing has been officially confirmed yet. Whether Michael B Jordan will return for the sequel remains an unanswered question.

The rumour comes from Production Weekly, which listed Sinners 2 as one of the titles currently in development.

The listing hints at the possible return of key cast members and a storyline set in modern times.

The original Sinners was a major hit, making over $260 million at the domestic box office.

It ended with both Michael B Jordan’s Stack and Hailee Steinfeld’s character alive in the present day, which could set the stage for Sinners 2. Still, these are early signs and not official news.

Director Ryan Coogler, who worked on the first film, is reportedly linked to Sinners 2 as both director and producer.

However, production might not start for a while. Coogler is currently working on a reboot of The X-Files and may also return for a third Black Panther film.

In a recent podcast interview, Coogler shared his excitement about The X-Files project, saying the team hopes to scare viewers and keep old and new fans engaged.

Because of this, the movie is unlikely to begin filming until after his other commitments are complete.

Sources say if Sinners 2 goes ahead, Coogler is expected to write the script, with Michael B. Jordan likely to reprise his role.

Ryan Coogler and Michael B Jordan have worked together on several successful films before, so fans are hopeful.

While Warner Bros. has not confirmed the sequel, the fact that Sinners 2 appeared in Production Weekly suggests that early planning might be taking place.

Whether this turns into a full production or not remains to be seen, but the idea of Sinners 2 is already creating buzz.