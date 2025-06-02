‘Sinners’ actor Hailee Steinfeld marries Josh Allen

After being in a relationship for almost two years, American actor-singer Hailee Steinfeld has married NFL star Josh Allen.

As reported by a foreign-based celebrity magazine, Hollywood starlet Hailee Steinfeld, 28, who had been in a relationship with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, 29, since 2023, exchanged vows with him on Saturday, May 31, in an intimate California ceremony.

In the photos, obtained by the publication, the bride can be seen wearing a white strapless gown for the nuptials, paired with a long tulle veil, opera gloves and her hair in a classic bridal updo.

It is worth noting here that Steinfeld, who has previously had affairs with influencer Cameron Smoller and One Direction star Niall Horan, started dating Allen in May 2023. They made their relationship official the following July, before the football star got on one knee to pop the question to his lady love last November. They publicly announced their engagement a week later.

NFL’s newest power couple made their red carpet debut earlier this year, when they attended the 14th edition of the National Football League honours in New Orleans together, and even shared a public kiss during the ceremony, when Allen was announced as the Most Valuable Player of the year.

