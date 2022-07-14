Sinovac Covid vaccine authorized for emergency use in kids

Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine (CoronaVac) has been approved by the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) for emergency use in children from 3 to 5 years old.

The children will receive the same dose that is already applied to minors aged 6 to 17 years and adults and there is no restriction on the application for immunosuppressed children aged 3 to 5 years.

This authorization was given under comprehensive evaluations based on analysis results from all available data on the vaccine and its use in children. Analysis relied on information submitted by the Butantan Institute, with research data from Chile, where the vaccine is already used in this age group, research results on Covid-19 vaccination in Brazil, opinions from invited medical societies, real-life evidence, and published scientific literature data.

About Sinovac

Sinovac Biotech is a China-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the R&D, manufacturing, and commercialization of vaccines that protect against human infectious diseases.

SINOVAC’s product portfolio includes vaccines against COVID-19, enterovirus 71 (EV71) infected Hand-Foot-Mouth disease (HFMD), hepatitis A and B, seasonal influenza, pneumococcal disease, H5N1 pandemic influenza (avian flu), H1N1 influenza (swine flu), varicella, mumps, and poliomyelitis.

Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine, CoronaVac, has been approved for use in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide. The Healive®, hepatitis A vaccine, passed WHO prequalification requirements in 2017. The EV71 vaccine, Inlive®, is an innovative vaccine commercialized in China in 2016. In 2022, SINOVAC’s Sabin-strain inactivated polio vaccine (sIPV) was prequalified by the WHO.

Sinovac was the first company to be granted approval for its H1N1 influenza vaccine Panflu.1, which has supplied the Chinese government’s vaccination campaign and stockpiling program. The Company is also the only supplier of the H5N1 pandemic influenza vaccine, Panflu, to the Chinese government stockpiling program.

