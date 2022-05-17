SINOVAC expresses interest for investment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Chinese company SINOVAC has expressed keen interest in setting up a joint venture for the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of disease by investing in Pakistan.

The offer was extended by a delegation of SINOVAC company, which called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad. The delegation was led by SINOVAC’s GM Qiang Gao.

Talking to the delegation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said increasing foreign direct investment in the country is one of the topmost priorities of the government.

Highlighting the ideal friendship between China and Pakistan, the Prime Minister said the government welcomes the investment offer made by SINOVAC and would extend all possible cooperation in this regard.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the Minister for Health to immediately form a task force in this regard so that SINOVAC could start work on the project soon.

The prime minister was briefed about the vaccines provided by SINOVAC to Pakistan during the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan values Chinese assistance during COVID-19.

