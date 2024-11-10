England legend Sir Ian Botham falls into crocodile-infested waters

Sir Ian Botham, England’s cricket legend, narrowly escaped a life-threatening encounter with crocodiles in Australia’s Northern Territory.

The incident occurred while Botham was visiting with former Ashes rival Merv Hughes. Botham slipped into the water after his sandals got tangled in a rope while boarding a boat. Hughes quickly pulled him to safety, preventing a potentially disastrous outcome.

Despite suffering severe bruising on his torso, Botham remained unharmed. “I was out of the water quicker than I went in it,” he joked, acknowledging the danger and expressing gratitude for Hughes’ swift actions.

Reports confirmed bull sharks were also present in the vicinity, amplifying the risks. The harrowing incident has added another layer to Botham and Hughes’ storied friendship, forged in the heat of cricket rivalry.

Botham and Hughes will reunite as commentators for the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy, rekindling their iconic Ashes rivalry. Their legendary on-field clashes, including Botham’s record-breaking 22 runs off Hughes in a single over, remain etched in cricket history.

This close call has strengthened the bond between the two cricket legends, transcending their past rivalry. Fans continue to admire their camaraderie, now tempered by a shared near-death experience.