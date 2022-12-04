Sirajul Haq says ‘PTI, PDM are equally corrupt’

TANDLIANWALA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq has alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties are ‘equally corrupt’, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Addressing the rally in Tandlianwala, Sirajul Haq said that JI had rejected to support Asif Ali Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif to topple the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and neither support the PTI aiming to protect its own interests.

He termed PDM parties and PTI ‘equally corrupt’.

JI chief said that Imran Khan and Shahbaz Sharif built ‘Panahgah’ and ‘Musafir Khanas’ in their governments. He criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and PML-N top leaders and said that the ruling elites would build mental asylums for the people of Pakistan if they are given power again.

The JI chief said the ruling political parties have done nothing for the nations. He censured that the PPP and PTI failed to deliver results after ruling Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) respectively for years.

He added that PTI and PDM are just fighting for power and protecting their own interests.

