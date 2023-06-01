Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ heads to theatres after OTT premiere

Following the rave reviews after its OTT premiere last week, there are great chances that Manoj Bajpayee’s courtroom drama ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ would head for theatrical release soon.

With the huge success of the legal drama in the web space, reports suggest that makers are keen on releasing the film on the big screen and are currently in talks with the OTT platform for the same.

As per the reports quoting a source close to the development, “It will be the first time that a film will be released in the theatre after its OTT premiere, which is why there is a lot of planning going on.”

“If everything falls in the right place, it will change the way people look at content for the web space, and even stop looking at the medium as a threat,” the source mentioned.

Director of the Manoj Bajpayee starter, Apoorv Singh Karki said that although the final decision lies with the studio and the OTT bosses, he is ‘looking forward’ to the development. “It will change the way we perceive OTT content and content made for theatres. It shows that both are important mediums for storytelling,” he said.

‘Bandaa’, written by Deepak Kingrani and directed by Karki, premiered on the streaming platform Zee5 on May 23 and is now available to stream on the portal.