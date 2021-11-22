Sisters Urwa, Mawra Hocane look stunning in viral pictures

Celebrity sisters Mawra Hocane and Urwa Hocane looked dazzling in the latest pictures that have gone viral on social media.

Mawra Hocane shared the pictures of her photoshoot with her sister Urwa Hocane on Instagram. The pictures have got millions of views by the users of photo and video-sharing social media applications.

Here are the viral pictures.

Mawra Hocane is one of the most famous celebrities on social media applications with 6.9 million followers on Instagram. She keeps the fans updated with her beautiful pictures.

The actress, who starred in Main Gunehgar Nahi actress, gave impressive performances in different projects such as Billo Bablu Aur Bhaiyya and Main Bushra.

She was cast in Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 film as well along with Humayun Saeed, Ahmed Ali Butt, Fahad Mustafa, Vasay Chaudhry, Kubra Khan, Sohail Ahmed, Uzma Khan and Sarwat Gillani.

In an interview, the actor admitted that she had thought of quitting her acting career after being subjected to online hate.

She said that it was a traumatising experience for her and the fear did not leave her.

