‘Sit down’: Kangana Ranaut loses her calm at press conference

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is at it again, had an ugly spat with a journalist ahead of her OTT debut with Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Lock Upp’.

Kangana Ranaut, who often makes headlines for her controversial statements and blunt remarks, continued the trial yet again. In a recent outing, while promoting her upcoming digital dating reality show ‘Locked upp’, the 35-year-old loses her calm at a question, and had a heated exchange of words with a media person.

During the event, when a journalist asked her to comment on the latest tiff between Deepika Padukone and an Instagram influencer, related to her promotional outfits of the slated movie ‘Gehraiyaan’, the celeb in response alleged the reporter to promote the other movie on her event.

“Look, I am here to defend those who can’t defend themselves. Alright? She can defend herself. She has the privilege, the platform and I can’t promote her film here. Sit down”, Kangana said.

Clearing her stance, the girl mentioned “the intention was not to promote any film”, “Of course, you named the film. You are also naming a film which is coming. Obviously, you are being planted by the PRs of the said film”, replied the ‘Thalaivii’ lead.

“Do it outside, I will engage with you for 45 minutes”, Ranaut further added with reference to her 2019 fiasco with media, “You know, this is an old trick. The last time I was banned by the media in the same press conference, it didn’t lead to anything. So please have a seat.”

At last, the producer of the reality show, Ekta Kapoor, who was present at the press event, had to intervene to settle down things, as she went down from the stage to hug the journalist for damage control.

The disappointed reporter on the actor’s behavior remarked: “Kangana’s tone while answering was a little condescending.”

It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first time such an incident had taken place, following a similar scene between Kangana and media people earlier during a promotional event of her film ‘Judgemental Hai Kiyaa’, a number of journalists had banned the celeb for some time.

