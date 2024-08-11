Sit-in, long march pushed country to uncertainty: Ahsan Iqbal

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Planning and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday said the sit-in and long march pushed the country to uncertainty.

Talking to media in the welcome parade of Pakistan’s Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem in Lahore, Ahsan Iqbal said that no policy was allowed to stay in the country for more than three to four years.

“What we are lacking is the political stability,” he said. “Instead of branding each other as thief and dacoit, we have to work jointly for Pakistan,” federal minister said.

“Today a man has been imprisoned in the same cell in Adiala Jail, where I was kept,” he said.

He said, expensive electricity and price hike are bitter pills to be taken for two to three years. “It is bitter recipe of the IMF, the country would have bankrupted, if we didn’t apply for the loan from the IMF,” PML-N leader said.

He said the agriculture could play a pivotal role in guiding Pakistan out of the dire straits.