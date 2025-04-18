Aamir shares details on Sitaree Zameen Par characters

Mr. perfectionist Aamir Khan is once again stepping into emotionally powerful territory with his upcoming film Sitaree Zameen Par- a story filled with heart, resilience, and real-life challenges.

Often praised for taking on meaningful subjects, Aamir is now offering what he calls a “spiritual sibling” to his beloved 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.

While Taare Zameen Par focused on a young boy battling dyslexia, Sitaree Zameen Par explores the journeys of ten children with diverse abilities, including Autism, Down Syndrome, and other developmental challenges.

In a recent interview, Aamir Khan revealed, “There are ten protagonists, some with Down Syndrome, some Autistic, some with multiple challenges — along the spectrum.”

What sets Sitaree Zameen Par apart is its cast. All ten lead roles are played by specially abled individuals, highlighting Aamir’s deep commitment to inclusive storytelling.

This isn’t just another film for Aamir, it’s a passion project that continues his legacy of using cinema to bring about awareness and social change.

Although the official release date hasn’t been widely publicised, Sitaree Zameen Par is scheduled to hit cinemas on 20th June.

Expectations are high, and for good reason. With Sitaree Zameen Par, Aamir Khan is not just telling a story, he’s giving a platform to voices that are rarely heard on the big screen.

Sitaree Zameen Par promises to be a moving tribute to courage and perseverance. As the release date draws near, fans of Aamir and heartfelt cinema alike are eagerly waiting to witness this extraordinary journey unfold.

Earlier, Aamir, launched his new YouTube channel, Aamir Khan Talkies.

Known for his remarkable acting career and successful production ventures, Aamir has now taken a step further by launching this platform to share the magic of filmmaking.

Aamir Khan YouTube channel promises to bring fans an inside look into the filmmaking process, featuring rare behind-the-scenes footage, discussions on his films, and insights from the world of cinema.

Aamir Khan YouTube channel will dive into the creative journey of making films, with Aamir Khan himself sharing his experiences and vision.