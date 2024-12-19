web analytics
25.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, December 19, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Sitting together and talk is best solution, says Ayaz Sadiq

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The speaker has to run the house without accepting any pressure, Ayaz Sadiq said while addressing the 18th Speakers Conference here.

“I have several secrets in my heart, if disclose, many friends won’t get party tickets,” National Assembly’s Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said while addressing the moot.

He said the Speaker and judge’s seats have maximum accountability. “It is good for the speaker to talk less”, he opined.

“We have to talk over the issue not to target an individual,” Ayaz Sadiq said. “We have to build an institution not an office. Work jointly and avoid sourness to resolve issues” he said.

“It is not necessary to accept all conditions, and every issue decided,” he further said. “I have remained in six parliaments, sitting together to decide is the best solution,” he said.

He suggested annual speakers’ conference, formation of an association of the assemblies’ secretaries and a Chief Whips Association. “Khurshid Shah was the role model as chief whip, he gelled the house together,” Ayaz Sadiq said.

He said the public accounts committee has been extremely important, which should remain active. “In provinces public accounts committees not given serious importance,” he observed.

Commenting on, why the Centre required ministries, which already working in provinces, he said these ministries exist in the Centre to formulate policies and bring improvement.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.