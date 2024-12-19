Sitting together and talk is best solution, says Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD: The speaker has to run the house without accepting any pressure, Ayaz Sadiq said while addressing the 18th Speakers Conference here.

“I have several secrets in my heart, if disclose, many friends won’t get party tickets,” National Assembly’s Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said while addressing the moot.

He said the Speaker and judge’s seats have maximum accountability. “It is good for the speaker to talk less”, he opined.

“We have to talk over the issue not to target an individual,” Ayaz Sadiq said. “We have to build an institution not an office. Work jointly and avoid sourness to resolve issues” he said.

“It is not necessary to accept all conditions, and every issue decided,” he further said. “I have remained in six parliaments, sitting together to decide is the best solution,” he said.

He suggested annual speakers’ conference, formation of an association of the assemblies’ secretaries and a Chief Whips Association. “Khurshid Shah was the role model as chief whip, he gelled the house together,” Ayaz Sadiq said.

He said the public accounts committee has been extremely important, which should remain active. “In provinces public accounts committees not given serious importance,” he observed.

Commenting on, why the Centre required ministries, which already working in provinces, he said these ministries exist in the Centre to formulate policies and bring improvement.