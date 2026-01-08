SIUT performs cornea transplants after teen donates eyes in Karachi

KARACHI: A remarkable act of organ donation in Karachi has given new hope to people in need of sight. At the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), 17-year-old Sher Ali Taheem donated his corneas after his death, restoring vision for two patients, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Sher Ali was brought to SIUT after suffering a ruptured brain artery. Despite doctors’ efforts over two days, he was declared brain-dead. The news was devastating for his parents, but the family chose to turn their grief into an act of generosity, agreeing to donate their son’s eyes to help others.

Sher Ali’s family has a long history of organ donation. At the age of eight, his mother had donated a kidney to him, giving him a second chance at life, and his father had previously donated a kidney to a relative. Sher Ali’s transplanted kidney functioned well for ten years, but he had recently developed kidney issues again and was on dialysis, awaiting another transplant.

Tragically, the accident cut his life short. Yet, even in the midst of their grief, Sher Ali’s family ensured that the spirit of organ donation continued. With the family’s consent, SIUT specialists performed the cornea transplants on January 7, restoring sight to a 45-year-old man and a 21-year-old student.

SIUT head and renowned physician Professor Adib Rizvi paid tribute to the family, saying that thinking of others in the face of deep personal loss represents the highest form of humanity. He also urged the public to consider posthumous organ donation, emphasizing that such acts can save lives and bring hope to patients suffering from serious illnesses.

This inspiring story from Karachi highlights how one family’s courage and generosity can transform tragedy into life-changing hope for others.

On July 31, 2025, the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) successfully executed a deceased organ donation process and transplanted two kidneys from a brain-dead donor to critically needy patients.

The transplant’s brain-dead donor, Sultan Zafar, a 23-year-old dental surgery student, had perished due to the severe head injuries after being the victim of a serious accident.

After a week in the ICU, he was declared brain-dead. Deceased’s mother, Dr. Mehr Afroze, a Consultant Nephrologist at SIUT, took a courageous decision to donate her son’s kidneys to the patients who had critical conditions. The gesture was welcomed as deeply selfless and transformative.

In the early hours, SIUT’s skilled team of urologists and anaesthetists performed the transplant surgeries.

The donation was a miracle for both recipients, who were on dialysis and lacking family donors. Due to this, deceased organ donation became a flash of hope for them to live a renewed life.