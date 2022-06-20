Six alleged terrorists along with explosive material, ammunition arrested

PESHAWAR: Six alleged terrorists along with explosive material, arms and ammunition have been arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Peshawar in separate raids, ARY News reported on Monday.

The arms and ammunition recovered from the alleged terrorists include Kalashnikov, SMG, hand grenade and pistol. An absconding terrorist, who is an accomplice of two arrested terrorists from Garhi Isa Khan, was arrested in Badaber village.

The CTD spokesperson said that interrogation is underway after the registration of a case and the arrested terrorists are likely to make big revelations.

Moreover, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) defused the hand grenade.

Yesterday, Rangers and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in a joint operation arrested a major Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leader from the SITE area.

One of the most wanted TTP leaders Muhammad Ilyas has been arrested in a joint operation by Rangers and CTD in Naurus Chowrangi.

A CTD spokesperson told that arms and ammunition have been confiscated from Ilyas, who is a close alliance of TTP leader Qari Shakirullah. Qari, who is on the Red List, had escaped to Saudi Arabia expecting a probable arrest.

The detained Muhammad Ilyas confessed to killing Sher Ahmed in the SITE area of Karachi in 2013. Ilaya shad joined the TTP’ Umer Mansoor group in 2012, and is being interrogated for numerous other cases too, the CTD spokesperson said.

