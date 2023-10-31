Six ‘dead’ as boat carrying 11 passengers capsizes near Khairpur

KHAIRPUR: At least six people lost their lives including children after a boat carrying 11 people capsized near Nara Canal, ARY News reported quoting sources.

According to the details, as many as 11 passengers were traveling to attend a wedding in a boat in Nara Canal, after which the boat capsized.

The Rescue 1122 divers and district administration officials reached the site and with the help of locals rescued five passengers, while the search for the bodies of the remaining six is still underway.

In a statement, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) stated that the search for the bodies of six individuals, which was halted last night, will be resumed shortly by the rescue teams. However, due to the deep water the bodies have not been found yet.

Earlier to this, At least two dead bodies have been retrieved from the Indus River when a boat carrying 18 passengers capsized in Khairpur.

The incident happened in Pir Goth, where 18 persons of Mor Jhabar village were migrating to a safer place due to flood in the Indus River.

The search and rescue operation is underway to retrieve the other 16 missing persons.