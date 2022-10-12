Six die as jeep plunges into River Neelum

MUZAFFARABAD: In an unfortunate incident, six people died and two others sustained injuries as a jeep, they were traveling in, plunged into River Neelum in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), ARY News reported.

According to details, eight tourists traveling in a jeep encountered a tragic incident. As a result, six people lost their lives and two others were injured.

The bodies and injured were moved to a nearby hospital.

In another tragic incident reported recently, at least five people were killed and two others injured when a car fell into River Neelum in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Neelum Valley.

The family belonged to Lahore.

As per rescue sources, the ill-fated incident occurred when a tourist family from Lahore was heading back to Muzaffarabad after a trip to Neelum Valley when their car met an accident at Ghel Paiyn near Jhora.

On getting information, rescue teams reached the spot. They shifted the injured two wounded children to a nearby medical center.

The deceased were identified as Nadir Kamran, his brother Azam Rizwan, wife Madiha Noor and mother Parveen Akhtar.

