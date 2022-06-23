Six drown in lake near Boat Basin, 3 dead, 2 rescued

Karachi: Six men drowned in a lake near the Shaheed Banazir Bhutto Park in Boat Basin Karachi, five jumped in to save one from drowning, but could not succumb to the waves, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the incident took place in a lake situated near the Boat Basin area of Karachi when the six men were at sea to take a swim but one of them decided to go a little deep into the waters. But, the waves were too high and the boy started drowning.

At that point, 5 others men went in to save the boy but they all could not save the boy but drowned themselves. The rescue operation began shortly after the six men drowned in the lake.

Rescue teams have recovered three dead bodies until now, while two men have been rescued in an unconscious state. All recovered bodies and unconscious men have been transferred to a local hospital. However, the rescue team are still looking for the last boy in place.

