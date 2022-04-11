Six ex-PM Imran’s aides placed on stop list

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has placed the names of six key aides of former PM Imran Khan on a stop list, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The names include; Prime Minister’s former principal secretary Azam Khan, ex-special assistant to PM on political communication Shahbaz Gill, ex-adviser to PM on interior and accountability Shahzad Akbar, Director-General Punjab Gohar Nafees, and DG Federal Investigation Agency Punjab Zone Mohammad Rizwan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media head Dr. Arsalan Khalid’s name has also been added to the stop list, sources added.

Being on the list, the former aides cannot travel abroad without permission.

The development comes after Imran Khan was dethroned from office through a no-confidence motion submitted by the joint opposition in the National Assembly (NA).

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Assembly will meet on Monday (today) at 2pm to elect the new prime minister of the country.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi vying for the coveted slot.

The National Assembly Secretariat Sunday accepted the nomination papers of President PML-N Shehbaz Sharif and Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi for the slot.

