web analytics
36.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, June 12, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Six fleeing prisoners of Malir Jail rearrested, still 67 at large

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Malir Jail officials on Thursday said that six prisoners in Malir Jailbreak, have been arrested and the tally of rearrested inmates has reached to 158.

Still 67 inmates of the prison have been at large after the incident on late night on Monday June 02.

Overall, 225 inmates had escaped during the incident, officials said.

Scores of absconding prisoners rearrested by the police in operations or sent back them to jail by their families, officials earlier said.

Police conducting raids on their homes for arrest of remaining absconding prisoners. Police department has constituted teams for arrest of the fleeing prisoners, according to officials.

An investigation has been underway by a team of officials, collecting evidence of the incident from Malir Jail barracks, offices and other spots.

Absence of the CCTV cameras in the prison has been major obstacle in the investigation, officials earlier said.

The Sindh government relieved the IG Jails Sindh also suspending DIG Jails and the Malir Jail Superintendent.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.