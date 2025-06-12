Six fleeing prisoners of Malir Jail rearrested, still 67 at large

KARACHI: Malir Jail officials on Thursday said that six prisoners in Malir Jailbreak, have been arrested and the tally of rearrested inmates has reached to 158.

Still 67 inmates of the prison have been at large after the incident on late night on Monday June 02.

Overall, 225 inmates had escaped during the incident, officials said.

Scores of absconding prisoners rearrested by the police in operations or sent back them to jail by their families, officials earlier said.

Police conducting raids on their homes for arrest of remaining absconding prisoners. Police department has constituted teams for arrest of the fleeing prisoners, according to officials.

An investigation has been underway by a team of officials, collecting evidence of the incident from Malir Jail barracks, offices and other spots.

Absence of the CCTV cameras in the prison has been major obstacle in the investigation, officials earlier said.

The Sindh government relieved the IG Jails Sindh also suspending DIG Jails and the Malir Jail Superintendent.