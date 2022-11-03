Six grain ships leave Ukraine ports after Russia rejoins deal

ISTANBUL: Six grain ships left Ukraine’s ports on Thursday, a day after Russia rejoined a deal to allow exports through the Black Sea, Turkey’s defence minister said.

“After the resumption of the grain initiative, six ships left Ukrainian ports,” Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying by the official Anadolu news agency.

Moscow had said on Saturday that it was temporarily pulling out of the grain deal, accusing Ukraine of using a safe shipping corridor established under the agreement to launch a drone assault on its Black Sea fleet.

Turkey and the United Nations — who brokered the July deal — engaged in intense diplomacy to save the agreement designed to ease global food crisis caused by the Russian war in Ukraine.

Russia’s defence ministry said on Wednesday it had received sufficient guarantees from Kyiv that it would not use the maritime corridor to carry out attacks.

The deal, overseen by the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul, has allowed more than 9.7 million metric tonnes of grain and other foodstuffs to leave Ukrainian ports.

This has brought much-needed relief to a global food crisis triggered by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, both major global grain exporters.

World grain prices, which had soared earlier this week, had begun to ease on Wednesday after Russia announced it was returning to the deal, despite doubts over its future.

