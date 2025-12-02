Six injured as car catches fire during LPG refilling in Karachi

KARACHI: A car caught fire during Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) refilling in the Quaidabad area, leaving six people injured, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to police, the fire caused burn injuries to one man, two women, and three children who were inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The injured have been identified as 32-year-old Ali Abbas, 30-year-old Ramsha, and 50-year-old Nighat.

Police added that the injured children include 6-year-old Anabia, 9-year-old Anaya, and 6-year-old Jannat. All the victims have been shifted to the Civil Hospital Burns Ward for medical treatment. Police confirmed that the individuals were inside the car when the fire erupted during the LPG refilling process.

The death toll from a blast at a liquid petroleum gas cylinder filling shop in Hyderabad’s Preetabad area rose to 16, after two more injured succumb to their wounds.

The blast took place in the LPG cylinder filling shop located on the ground floor of Zacha Bacha Hospital area along Mir Nabi Bux Town Road in UC-8 of Neerunkot town.

The death toll rose to 16 after two injured succumbed to their burns wounds at Karachi’s Civil Hospital. The deceased were identified as Umair, 15, and Abbas 14-year-old.