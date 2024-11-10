Six Khawarij killed, six others arrested in North Waziristan IBO

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Security Forces have killed six khwarij during an intelligence based operation in Spinwam area of North Waziristan, ARY News reported.

According to ISPR, the operation was conducted on reported presence of khawarij in the general area of the district.

During the operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij’s location as a result of which, six khwarij were killed while six got injured.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Death toll rises to 26

Yesterday, at least 26 persons were killed and more than 40 were injured including women and children in an explosion at Quetta railway station’s platform.

Commissioner Quetta Hamza Shafqaat giving account of the deadly railway station bombing in Quetta on Saturday morning said that the blast took place at 8:25am leaving several dead and more than 40 injured.

The blast took place at the time of the departure of Jaffar Express when large number of passengers were present at the railway station, police said. The injured have been transferred to hospital for medical assistance.