Six khwarij killed in Karak IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed six khwarij in an intelligence-Based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

“On 21 February 2025, Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Karak District, on reported presence of Khwarij,” the ISPR said.

It added that during the conduct of operation, security forces fectively engaged the khwarij location, resultantly, six khwarij were killed.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR added.

Read More: Security forces kill 13 khwarij in five KP IBOs: ISPR

Earlier on February 18, security forces of Pakistan killed 30 khwarij in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

“On 17 February 2025, security forces conducted an operation in general area Sararogha of South Waziristan District on the reported presence of Khwarij,” the military’s media wing said.

It added that during the conduct of the operation, the security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, as a result of which, 30 were killed.