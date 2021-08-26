Six killed, 11 injured in Lower Kurram armed clash

LOWER KURRAM: At least six people were killed and 11 others sustained bullet wounds during an armed clash in KP’s Lower Kurram, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to police, the deadly armed clash took place over land dispute between two groups in which both the groups freely used weapons over each other.

As a result six of the people were killed on the spot, while 11 others were injured. Getting the information, the police along with rescue teams reached the spot and moved the bodies and injured to Parachinar hospital.

Earlier this year, at least five people were killed during an incident of firing in a jirga in Peshawar, the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The jirga was held to settle a land dispute between two parties when armed men targeted it.

Local tribal leaders among others were injured in the firing. They were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. The bodies were also shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.