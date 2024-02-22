Six killed, 16 injured in wedding party bus crash

At least six people were killed when a van carrying a wedding rammed into a tractor-trolley parked on the roadside in Punjab’s Dunyapur, ARY News reported.

16 others were injured including women and children with the local authorities warned the death toll could rise.

Rescue sources confirmed that six individuals including three women, two men, and a child died on the spot, meanwhile, 17 others including 10 women, three children, and four men sustained injuries in the collision.

The rescue authorities swiftly shifted the injured individuals to the nearest hospital for medical assistance, where the condition of the seven women was said to be critical.

In a separate road accident, at least five passengers died when a speeding car rammed into a trailer parked alongside the road in Kot Addu, Punjab.

The resources sources said the ill-fated with five people was heading towards Kot Sultan, Layyah from Multan when the deadly accident took place.

The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the hospital by the rescue authorities.