Six killed as bus plunges into ditch in Balochistan’s Sherani

QUETTA: At least six people were killed and several others injured after a passenger bus fell into a ditch in district Sherani’s Danasar area of Balochistan’s Zhob, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The ill-fated bus was going from Islamabad to Quetta, said Levies. Those injured in the accident have been transferred to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan government has ordered probe into the deadly accident.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic traffic accident in Sherani district of Balochistan.

In a similar incident on May 21, at least 20 persons died and 21 more were wounded when a bus fell into a deep ravine in Diamer, a city in Gilgit-Baltistan province.

The accident occurred on the Karakoram Highway in Yashukhaldas area of Diamer. The bus was travelling to Hunza from Rawalpindi when it fell into a gorge after the driver lost control.

The bus was carrying more than 35 passengers to Hunza.