Watch: Six lions rescued from floodwaters near Ravi River

LAHORE: On the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a timely rescue operation was conducted to save six lions trapped in floodwaters at a farmhouse near the Ravi River on Multan Road.

The operation, led by Secretary of Wildlife Mudassar Riaz, was carried out by the Wildlife Rangers and the Wildlife Rescue Force. Despite torrential rains and rising water levels, the rescue teams demonstrated exceptional courage and dedication, preventing any harm to both the animals and the rescuers.

The operation involved four boats and the assistance of veterinary doctors. Following the successful rescue, the lions were relocated to a safe environment where they underwent immediate medical examinations. Their health is continuously being monitored to ensure they recover fully.

In a statement on social media, the Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department said, “Six lions stranded in floodwaters have been safely rescued and relocated. The operation was carried out by the Wildlife Rangers’ rescue teams. The lions are now in a safe location and receiving appropriate medical care.”

Six lions stranded in floodwaters have been safely rescued and relocated under the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab. The Wildlife Rangers’ rescue teams carried out the operation. The lions are now being moved to a safe location and are receiving proper medical care!! pic.twitter.com/ziLItJc9Ot — Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department (@Punjabwildlife_) August 31, 2025

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb praised the efforts of the Wildlife Rangers and the Rescue Force, calling them “the pride of the nation.” She emphasized that the protection of wildlife is a priority for the Punjab government, ensuring that no living being is left helpless or exposed to danger.

