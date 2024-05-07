Six-member management team constituted for FBR digitalisation

ISLAMABAD: A six-member project management team has been constituted to oversee digitalisation of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Tax System, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to a notification, Muhammad Khalid Jamil, an officer of BPS-20, will lead the six-member team as project director/convener.

The management team comprises Zain-ul-Abidin Sahi (IRS/BS-20), Arshad Nawaz Chheena (IRS/BS-20), Bushra Jaffar (IRS/BS-19), Mohammad Iqbal Khan (IRS/BS-19) and Usman Kokab – Focal Person from Karandaz.

The committee has constituted in pursuance of the agreement between FBR and Karandaaz Pakistan for Tax System Digitalization.

The Project Management Team will be responsible to oversee and manage execution and implementation of the project and work closely with all the stakeholders for coordination of project from inception till completion.

The team will ensure adherence to timelines, deliverables and quality standards, stated the notification.

Earlier in March, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) entered into an agreement with Karandaaz Pakistan for the digitalisation of tax system.

The agreement has been signed in line with the vision of the Prime Minister to transform Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) into a Digital Tax Administration.

FBR will be collaborating with Karandaaz for developing a comprehensive digital strategy for realizing the digital transformation of FBR, its digitalization initiatives and their implementation.

Under this agreement, Karandaaz Pakistan will assist FBR in assessment of the business needs, existing IT infrastructure and systems, and business processes to establish the context and scope for digitalising the tax system of Pakistan using service oriented and tax payer centric use cases.