Six-member medical board in PIMS to examine Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD: A six-member medical board has been constituted for the treatment of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, a day after he was shifted to the hospital for his medical tests before being handed over to Islamabad police on physical remand, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources in PIMS, the six-member medical board included doctors specialized in cardiology, pulmonology, medicine, neurologist and others.

“Gill is suffering from phobia, anxiety and asthma,” they said, adding that all meetings with him have been cancelled except the members of the medical board.

“The medical board is waiting for the reports of Shahbaz Gill and based on it will decide if he could be moved out of the hospital for interrogation,” they said.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill has been transferred to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital Islamabad after he reportedly faced respiratory issues on Wednesday night.

The Duty Magistrate hearing the sedition case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill ordered the Investigation officer (IO) to submit his medical report in court by tomorrow morning.

On Wednesday, an Islamabad session court handed the PTI leader to Islamabad police on two-day physical remand.

Additional session judge Zeba Chaudhry announced a verdict reserved on Wednesday morning after hearing arguments from both sides. “Shahbaz Gill is handed over to Islamabad police for next 48 hours,” the judge said.

