Six mutilated bodies found in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY: The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said — the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence.

The remains were found in plastic bags inside a car in Chilapa in the state of Guerrero, prosecutors said, without confirming reports that the severed heads were placed on the roof.

Discoveries of mutilated bodies dumped in public or hung from bridges have increased in Mexico in recent years as criminal gangs seek to intimidate their rivals.

In June 2021, two heads and other human remains were left at polling stations in the border city of Tijuana on election day.

Across the country, more than 340,000 people have been killed in a wave of bloodshed since the government deployed the army to fight drug cartels in 2006.

Comments