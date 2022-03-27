Six Pakistani fishermen released by India reach home

KARACHI: Six Pakistani fishermen repatriated to their homeland via the Attari-Wagah border crossing after being released by Indian authorities have reached their homes.

The Edhi Foundation, a non-profit social welfare organisation, made arrangement for the transportation of the fishermen to Karachi.

The fishermen identified as Ali Hassan, Ali Akbar, Ali Nawaz, Wazir Ali and Hamza, are residents of Thatta.

Indian authorities had handed over the fishermen to Pakistani officials at the Attari-Wagah border two days back.

On Jan 1, 2022, the Indian government shared a list of 355 Pakistani prisoners in India, including 282 civilians and 73 fishermen with the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

The two neighbouring countries swap lists of prisoners twice a year – on Jan 1 and July 1.

“This step is consistent with the clause (i) of the Agreement on Consular Access between Pakistan and India, signed on 21st May 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year, on 1st January and 1st July, respectively,” the spokesperson said.

