Six passengers arrested over fake European visas at Islamabad airport

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration on Sunday conducted a major operation and arrested six Saudi-bound passengers from Islamabad airport, ARY News reported.

As per FIA spokesperson, the arrested individuals – identified as Rizwan Ali, Mazhar Abbas, Usman Ali, Tanveer Khalid, Fanwat Azim and Yasir Iqbal – were traveling to Saudi Arabia on Umrah visa.

The immigration officer over suspicion, checked the luggage of the travelers and recovered fake European visas from the possession of the accused.

The FIA spokesperson stated that the accused belong to Gujranwala, Gujrat and Kotli Azad Kashmir.

According to the preliminary investigation, the accused were trying to go to Europe from Saudi Arabia over of fake visas and other bogus traveling documents.

FIA further informed that the accused obtained the said visas from various agents against huge amounts, the accused were transferred to Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Islamabad for identification of the agents and further legal action.