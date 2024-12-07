Six personnel martyred, 22 khwarij killed in three KP IBOs

Six personnel of Pakistan security forces were martyred and 22 khwarij were killed in three different intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

“On 6-7 December 2024, twenty two Khwarij were sent to hell in three separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province,” a statement issued by the ISPR read.

An intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces in the general area Gul Imam, Tank District on the reported presence of khwarij.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly, nine khwarij were sent to hell, while six got injured.”

The statement added that in another operation, conducted by the security forces in North Waziristan District, 10 Khwarij were successfully neutralized.

“In a third encounter, security forces thwarted Khwarij attempt to attack a security forces’ post in Thall District and killed three khwarij, however, during the intense fire exchange, six brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat,” the ISPR added.

The statement read that sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Khwarji found in the areas as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Similarly, eight khwarij were killed in two separate operations conducted in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Province from 29 November to 1 December 2024.

An intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Baka Khel, Bannu District on reported presence of khwarij. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly killed five khwarij, while nine khwarij got injured.

However, during the operation, Sepoy Iftikhar Hussain (Age: 29 years, resident of: District Jhang), having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.

In another operation conducted in general area Shagai, Khyber District, three Khwarij were shot dead, while two were apprehended by the security forces.

During intense fire exchange, Captain Muhammad Zohaib Ud Din (Age: 25 years, resident of: District Lahore), who was leading his troops from the front, fought bravely, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.

These khwarij were involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians.