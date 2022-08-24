Six schoolgoing children swept away in flash flood

In a terrible incident, five schoolgoing children were swept away in flash flood in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Upper Dir city while returning from school, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In the sorrowful incident, five children were swept away in flash flood in Upper Dir city while returning from their school. Rescue 1122 officials reached the incident site immediately and started rescue activities.

However, all of the children were drowned in the flash relay. Sources said that four bodies of the children were recovered by the locals, whereas, the fifth body was recovered by the rescue team.

Earlier, four girls were drowned to death in a draining nullah near Khairpur’s Babarloi area last month.

Police said that the girls of the same family had slipped into the nullah while playing near their house at Pir Maghio locality.

Heavy rains and flash floods have wreaked havoc in different parts of the country while monsoon rains are still continuing in Sindh, KP and Balochistan and hundreds of precious lives were lost.

