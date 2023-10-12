Six strange facts you probably don’t know about!

Human beings are curious by nature and it is due to their curiosity that they have evolved into rational creatures. They become curious about anything they feel is hidden, uncertain and unpredictable.

They try to find out that how many hours do cats sleep and what is the coldest place on the planet. They try to find out answer to such curious queries and come out with interesting answers.

The very expensive scene that changed everything

The Wachowski sisters asked for $80 million to make ‘The Matrix,’ but Warner only gave them $10 million, and that’s what they spent on the opening scene. When they showed the opening scene, the studio was convinced it was worth spending the millions.

A very special dedication

Gene Cernan, one of the members of Apollo 17, inscribed the initials TDC on the surface of the Moon. These are the initials of his daughter, and everything suggests that they will remain written on the moon for several thousand years.

Ultra muscular

The muscles in human eyes move a lot more than one can think and that is about 100,000 times a day. In comparison, the leg muscles would have to walk about 80 kilometers per day to do the same exercise.

Little but strong

Despite what it may seem, the little finger is fundamental to the hand as a whole. Without it, the hand would lose 50% of its strength.

Purple carrots

It is estimated that the carrot appeared around 3000 BC in Afghanistan. What is curious is that at the time, they were purple on the outside and yellow on the inside. The first orange carrot was produced artificially in Holland in the 16th century to match the color of the Dutch royal house.

The coldest point on the planet

The coldest place on the planet is Antarctica. In winter, temperatures can drop to -73° C. It also has 70% of the Earth’s fresh water and almost 90% of its ice.