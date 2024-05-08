Six terrorist gunned down in two separate IBOs

RAWALPINDI: Security forces gunned down six terrorists in two separate intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Wednesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The military’s media wing in a statement said that an intelligence-based operation was conducted in Dera Ismail Khan District on the reported presence of terrorists. During the conduct of the operation, five terrorists were successfully neutralised by the security forces.

The ISPR added that in another fire exchange in the North Waziristan District, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which another Terrorist named Inamullah was killed.

The statement added that weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians.

The ISPR added that sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Read More: Six terrorists gunned down in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Earlier on Saturday, the Security Forces gunned down six terrorists during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in North Waziristan

The military’s media wing in a statement stated that the security forces conducted an IBO on the reported presence of terrorists in the North Waziristan area.

“The security forces personnel gunned down six terrorists after an intense exchange of fire, while the hideouts of terrorists were also destroyed during the operation,” the ISPR said.

The deceased terrorists were involved in the targeted killing of several citizens of the surrounding area of North Waziristan.