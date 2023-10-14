Six terrorists gunned down in North Waziristan IBO

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed six terrorists during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Mir Ali North Waziristan district, ARY News quoted ISPR on Saturday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Mir Ali and killed six terrorists whereas Pakistan Army soldier Sipoy Abdul Hakim was martyred after fighting valiantly.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of innocent citizens.

Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Earlier, security forces conducted a successful intelligence-based operation (IBO) against terrorists in the Mazaband Range area of District Kech, Balochistan on August 10-11.

During the operation, two terrorists were killed and one got injured besides recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The killed terrorists were involved in the targeting of innocent civilians and law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

Security forces remained committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism and thwarting nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan at all costs.