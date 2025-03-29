Six terrorists killed in Kalat operation, ISPR

KALAT: At least six terrorists were killed during an IBO in Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

“On 29 March 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Kalat District of Balochistan, on reported presence of terrorists”, the ISPR said.

The military’s media wing said that during the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, six terrorists were successfully neutralized.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in recent terrorist activities in the area against the law enforcement agencies as well as the innocent civilians, the ISPR added.

A sanitization operation is being conducted in the area to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

Read More: 11 Khwarij killed in KP IBOs: ISPR

Earlier, eleven khwarij were killed during IBOs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“On 26-27 March 2025, eleven Khwarij were killed by the security forces in four separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province”, the ISPR said.

An intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly, five khwarij were killed.

In a second operation conducted in same general area, three more khwarij were successfully neutralized by own troops.