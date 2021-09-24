Six terrorists including two commanders killed in Balochistan IBO

RAWALPINDI: Six terrorists including two commanders were killed by the Front Corps (FC) during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Kharan on Friday, ARY News quoted Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR said in a statement that the FC Balochistan South conducted IBO on the confirmed intelligence about the presence of terrorists in a hideout near Kharan.

The terrorists opened fire to flee from the hideout as soon as the troops cordoned the area.

During the intense exchange of fire, six terrorists including two commanders namely Gul Mir alias Pullen and Kaleem Ullah Bolani were killed. A large cache of arms and ammunition also recovered from the area, ISPR said.

READ: TTP COMMANDER KILLED IN NORTH WAZRISITAN IBO

Earlier on September 21, Punjab’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) had claimed to arrest four suspected terrorists associated with an outlawed outfit in a raid in Lahore.

A CTD spokesperson had relayed the raid was conducted on the basis of credible information about the presence of militants of the banned organisation in the Mohlanwal Road area.

The arrested suspects were identified as Mohammad Mushtaq, Samiullah, Adil Jamal and Usama Khalid. They all hail from Karachi.

The spokesperson had said a hand grenade, safety fuses and other explosive material was seized from their possession. The militants had been shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.