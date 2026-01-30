Six terrorists killed in CTD operation in Mianwali

MIANWALI: At least six terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation conducted by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Chapri village of Mianwali district, Punjab, officials said on Friday.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the operation was launched following credible intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists in the area. As CTD teams approached the location, the militants opened fire, triggering an exchange of gunfire.

The spokesperson said the six terrorists were killed due to firing by their own accomplices, while eight other terrorists managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

A cache of arms and explosives was recovered from the site, including suicide jackets, hand grenades, submachine guns (SMGs), ammunition, and explosive material, the CTD said.

Following the encounter, CTD teams sealed off the area and launched a search operation to arrest the fleeing suspects. Checkpoints have also been established in and around Chapri to prevent the escape of the remaining terrorists.

The CTD spokesperson added that the terrorists were planning attacks on police and other law enforcement agencies.

Earlier this week, at least 10 terrorists were killed and 10 security personnel injured in a separate CTD operation in Pishin district of Balochistan, officials said.

Addressing a joint press conference, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind and DIG CTD Balochistan Aetzaz Ahmed Goraya said the operation was carried out following intelligence reports about the presence of terrorists linked to banned outfits.

Shahid Rind said the terrorists were asked to surrender before the operation.

“We made efforts to persuade them to lay down their arms, but when they refused, the state was left with no option but to take action,” he said, adding that the terrorists were in contact with banned organizations.