Six women among 12 were injured in passenger bus accident

As many as 12 people including six women were injured after a passengers bus met with an accident near a local village at Toba Tek Singh, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the rescue officials, a bus full of passenger en route from Lahore to Kahror Pacca Tehsil fell down from a bridge on M3.

The rescue officials were rushed to the location and started shifting the injured people to the nearest hospital for immediate medical assistance.

Earlier to this, at least one person died, and 25 others sustained injuries after a passenger van carrying devotees to the Shah Noorani Shrine met with an accident near Hub.

The unfortunate event occurred when the bus, en route to the shrine, faced a mishap close to Weirab Naddi.

The rescue officials rushed to the accident site to swiftly transport the injured to nearby hospitals for immediate medical attention.