Six-year-old reaches court in school uniform

LAHORE: A six-year-old boy in school uniform reached a local court in Lahore after his parents’ divorce for convincing them to stay together, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The heart-wrenching scene was seen in the sessions court of Lahore where a six-year-old boy, Ibrahim, reached the courtroom and kept insisting his parents reach a compromise.

He kept requesting his father not to stay with her mother, however, he did not succeed.

His mother, Saima Bibi, told the court that her husband divorced her and ‘snatched’ the children. She apprised the court that her son went to school and disputes are affecting his academic performance.

The woman sought custody of her son from the court. However, the court rejected the mother’s plea and handed over Ibrahim’s custody to his father.

Comments