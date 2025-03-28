Sixth grade student booked over ‘threat’ charges

Karachi police have registered a case against a sixth-grade student over ‘threat’ charges, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the case, filed at Karachi City Court police station, accused ten-year-old Faraz Laghari, a sixth grade student, of issuing threats.

Faraz, who travelled to Ghotki to protest against the police, claimed that the FIR was falsely registered at the behest of his cousin, Afaq Laghari.

He further stated that he is unable to attend school due to fear, despite being in the middle of his exams.

The young student has appealed to the Sindh Inspector General for justice and intervention in the matter.

