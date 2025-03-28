web analytics
Sixth grade student booked over 'threat' charges

Karachi police have registered a case against a sixth-grade student over ‘threat’ charges, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the case, filed at Karachi City Court police station, accused ten-year-old Faraz Laghari, a sixth grade student, of issuing threats.

Faraz, who travelled to Ghotki to protest against the police, claimed that the FIR was falsely registered at the behest of his cousin, Afaq Laghari.

He further stated that he is unable to attend school due to fear, despite being in the middle of his exams.

The young student has appealed to the Sindh Inspector General for justice and intervention in the matter.

Read more: Three-year-old booked in electricity theft case

Last year, a case of electricity theft was registered against a three-year-old child in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

Over the complaint of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), the FIR was registered against the minor boy, Zaeem Abbas, for allegedly being involved in power theft.

The child was subsequently presented in the Court of the Additional Sessions Judge.

However, the child’s lawyer stated that the judge dismissed the case upon receiving an affidavit, and further noted that officials from WAPDA/PESCO were unsure if the child was their client.

