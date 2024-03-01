SJC completes proceedings against Mazahar Ali Naqvi

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on Friday completed proceedings in Justice (retired) Mazahar Ali Naqvi’s ‘misconduct’ case.

SJC headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa recorded statements of all the witnesses in the case. The SJC will forward its recommendations to the President of Pakistan.

My lord statements of all the witnesses have been recorded, the additional attorney general of Pakistan said in the hearing. After the confirmation from the AAGP, the CJP said a letter was received from the former SC judge regarding skipping the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) proceedings.

The chief justice of Pakistan further remarked it must be noted that the hearing was made public at the request of Mazahar Ali Naqvi.

Naqvi, who is facing ‘misconduct’ allegations in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) forwarded his resignation to the President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi in January.

It was an honour to work as Lahore High Court and Supreme Court judge, Mazahar Ali Naqvi said and added he could not continue discharging his duties.

“I, therefore. effective today resign as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” the letter added.