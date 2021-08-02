Four-metre wide skinny house put on sale for £1.7 million

A skinny four-metre wide London house with three bedrooms and a mezzanine on the ground floors went on sale for a staggering $1.7 million.

The skinny house measuring only four-metre in width is located in the Kensington area that is very popular among A-listers, the reports said.

The house has three bedrooms and a mezzanine on the ground floors. Other attractions include well-lit living spaces, a small garden, and a central water feature while the property offers 1,587 feet of space, LADbible reported.

It has an open dining room on its lower ground floor and a double-height reception room with a state-of-the-art modern kitchen, whereas, the bedroom spaces occupy the upper floors.

The house was built in 1987 by an architect named Henry Harrison which is currently occupied by a literary agent.