SKMCH fundraiser: Pakistanis most generous nation across the globe: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has addressed the fundraising event of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SMCH) in Islamabad today in which he said that Pakistani are the most generous nation across the globe, ARY News reported on Saturday.

PM Imran Khan addressed the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) Annual Iftar Dinner and fundraising event in the federal capital today.

The premier thanked the organisers for warmly welcoming him to the event.

He said that cancer disease is a very different genre of disease in which the patients are afraid of their death while its treatment is very expensive and takes time for recovery. The people from the low-income segment are mostly affected by the cancer disease.

The premier said that most deaths are reported from cancer after heart diseases and a cancer hospital is considered a blessing globally.

“I had aimed to establish a cancer hospital in Pakistan 40 years ago as our country needed it more. A big cancer hospital is being constructed in Sindh province. I would like to appreciate those people who built a hospital and then successfully run it. The treatment of cancer disease is possible if it is diagnosed in its initial stage.”

The premier admitted that Pakistanis are the most generous nation in the world. He said that nobody could find an example of a private hospital providing free-of-cost cancer treatment to 75 per cent of patients.

He detailed that the Pakistani nation has so far donated Rs63 billion to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) and it was spent on the treatment facilities of the cancer patients. PM Khan said that it is a miracle to spend such a big amount of money on the cancer treatment of deserving patients.

“I am feeling proud for introducing the health insurance facility to the nationals wherever Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came in power.”

