SKMT cancer hospital Karachi to be opened next year: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday share recent pictures of the under-construction building of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) Karachi.

Taking to Twitter, PM Imran Khan said that the construction of the SMMT is underway as per the schedule and the facility will be opened in December 2022.

The Karachi SKMT construction is going according to schedule and is all set to open inshaAllah by Dec next year. This will be twice as big as the Lahore SKMT and will be equipped with state of the art equipment. pic.twitter.com/iXkYfN8C6h — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 4, 2021

The prime minister said cancer hospital will be “twice the size of SKMT Lahore, and “will be equipped with all the latest diagnostic and treatment facilities”.

The prime minister broke ground for the hospital, located in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area in 2016.

The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust, established in the memory of PM Imran Khan’s mother who succumbed to cancer in 1985, has established a number of hospitals, laboratories, and research centres all over Pakistan.